MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.76 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
