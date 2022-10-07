Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,487,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.