Microtuber (MCT) Price Hits $0.0010

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Microtuber has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Microtuber token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Microtuber

Microtuber (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. The Reddit community for Microtuber is https://reddit.com/r/microtuber/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Microtuber’s official website is microtuber.io. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @micro_tuber and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Microtuber is blog.naver.com/microtuber.

Microtuber Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Microtuber (MCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Microtuber has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Microtuber is 0.00100115 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,538.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://microtuber.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Microtuber should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Microtuber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

