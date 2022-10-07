Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 23,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,931,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microvast in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Microvast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

