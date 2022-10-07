Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTGet Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 23,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,931,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microvast in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Microvast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Articles

