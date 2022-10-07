Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.70

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $30.44. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 11,186 shares trading hands.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $86,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 72.2% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 186.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 178.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $780,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

