Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading Up 2%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 832,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
Millennial Lithium Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a current ratio of 38.93.
About Millennial Lithium
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
Further Reading
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.