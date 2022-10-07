Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 973 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,422,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 97,983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 460,215 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after buying an additional 161,242 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

