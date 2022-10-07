Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 495 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in PPL by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Stock Down 2.6 %

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

