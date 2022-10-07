Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 16,555 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

