Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.62 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $8,278,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.59 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.