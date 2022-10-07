Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $2.09 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.