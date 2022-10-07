Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $400,000 in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.