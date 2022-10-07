Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Unum Group worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $4,713,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 413,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,089 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Raymond James assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNM stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

