Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.58. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.14.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.