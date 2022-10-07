Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

EQT Stock Down 3.1 %

EQT stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

