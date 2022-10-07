Mini Cat Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3,601.53 (MiniCat)

Mini Cat Coin (MiniCat) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Mini Cat Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mini Cat Coin has a market cap of $3,601.53 and approximately $42,831.00 worth of Mini Cat Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mini Cat Coin has traded 99.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mini Cat Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Mini Cat Coin Profile

Mini Cat Coin launched on March 31st, 2022. Mini Cat Coin’s total supply is 666,666,666,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,666,666,666 tokens. Mini Cat Coin’s official Twitter account is @mincatbsc. Mini Cat Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@mincatbsc. The Reddit community for Mini Cat Coin is https://reddit.com/r/minicatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mini Cat Coin is minicatcoins.com.

Mini Cat Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mini Cat Coin (MiniCat) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mini Cat Coin has a current supply of 666,666,666,666 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mini Cat Coin is 0.00000005 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://minicatcoins.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mini Cat Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mini Cat Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mini Cat Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mini Cat Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mini Cat Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.