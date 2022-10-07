Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,222 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $94,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

