Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 709,089 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,772,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,089 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $187,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Comcast by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,630,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,243,404. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

