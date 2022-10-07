Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 212,337 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,337 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $101,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 4.5 %

PayPal stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. 9,207,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,517,041. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

