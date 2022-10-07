Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 490,793 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,793 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $72,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of PDD traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,724,387. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.