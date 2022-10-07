Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $118,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

