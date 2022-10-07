Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $145.68 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.44% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $145,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 705,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

