Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $83.70 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,942,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 80.46% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $83,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMBD. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $738,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Get Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EMBD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 8,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,911. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.