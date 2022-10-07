Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $90.16 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 423,662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $90,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 21,942,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,983,123. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.