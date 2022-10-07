Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,480 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57,583 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $213,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Adobe by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,618 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,783. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.



