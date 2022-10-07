Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.52% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $257,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,973,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,619,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,349,000 after purchasing an additional 628,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,722,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.02. 7,158,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,459. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.