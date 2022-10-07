Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,874 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $77,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,753,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

