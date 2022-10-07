Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE:MCW opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.89 million. Analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2,343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 494,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 474,177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,061,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 180,761 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.