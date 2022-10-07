Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Mkango Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$38.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

About Mkango Resources

(Get Rating)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

