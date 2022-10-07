Monopolon Price Down 49.4% Over Last 7 Days (MGM)

Monopolon (MGM) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Monopolon has a market cap of $76.15 and $13,410.00 worth of Monopolon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monopolon has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. One Monopolon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Monopolon Profile

Monopolon launched on April 30th, 2022. Monopolon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monopolon is https://reddit.com/r/monopolon. Monopolon’s official message board is monopolon.medium.com. Monopolon’s official Twitter account is @monopolondefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monopolon is www.monopolon.io.

Monopolon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monopolon (MGM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monopolon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monopolon is 0.00006376 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $233.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.monopolon.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monopolon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monopolon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monopolon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

