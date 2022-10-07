Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNST. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MNST opened at $91.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.