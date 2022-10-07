Morgan Stanley Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $45.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.75.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,603,000 after purchasing an additional 130,993 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

