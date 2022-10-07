Morgan Stanley Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $45.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.75.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,603,000 after purchasing an additional 130,993 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

