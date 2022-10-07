Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.75

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 25032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.38.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

