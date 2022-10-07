Mute (MUTE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,526.00

Mute (MUTE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Mute has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Mute token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges. Mute has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mute

Mute’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mute is mute.io. Mute’s official message board is medium.com/@nixplatform.

Mute Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mute (MUTE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mute has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mute is 0.23575361 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,638.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mute.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

