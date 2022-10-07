MyBit (MYB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $77.00

MyBit (MYB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, MyBit has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $24,418.62 and approximately $77.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyBit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MyBit Token Profile

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is https://reddit.com/r/mybittoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @mybit_dapp. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io.

MyBit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit (MYB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MyBit has a current supply of 179,996,749.91415927 with 157,187,027.13015482 in circulation. The last known price of MyBit is 0.00014256 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mybit.io/.”

