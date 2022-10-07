Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.19. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

