National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $779,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

