National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
National Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $779,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.