Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 57740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

