NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 147 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $168,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,466 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.74. The company had a trading volume of 124,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,421. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 283.19, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.96.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

