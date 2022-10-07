NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $5,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after buying an additional 166,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. 280,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,740,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

