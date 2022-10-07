NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 13,435 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.92. 9,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,620. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.81.

