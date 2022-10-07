NBT Bank N A NY Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,686.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $75.38. 1,262,484 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.