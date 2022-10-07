NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,511. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71.

