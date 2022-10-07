NBT Bank N A NY Sells 250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. 349,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,396,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.