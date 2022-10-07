NBT Bank N A NY Sells 76 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.47.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.56 on Friday, reaching $300.11. 42,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.46. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

