NBT Bank N A NY Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 15.0% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,345,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $73.27. 106,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

