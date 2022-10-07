NCR (NYSE:NCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.92

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 19358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Stephens reduced their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

