Nebulas Price Hits $0.0396 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $1.24 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,499,008 coins and its circulating supply is 62,987,206 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas (NAS) is a cryptocurrency . Nebulas has a current supply of 78,499,008.3834 with 62,987,205.82370988 in circulation. The last known price of Nebulas is 0.03951749 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $166,455.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nebulas.io/.”

