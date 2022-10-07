NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.61. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 1,528 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

