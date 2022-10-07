Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.94 and last traded at C$8.89. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Neovasc to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Neovasc Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The company has a market cap of C$24.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

